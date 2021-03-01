 Skip to main content
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

