This evening in Moline: Clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Moline's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…