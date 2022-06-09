For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
