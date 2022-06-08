This evening in Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The are…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thun…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly clou…