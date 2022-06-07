This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
