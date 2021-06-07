This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fa…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 31% chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast…