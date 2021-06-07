Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.