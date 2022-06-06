Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.