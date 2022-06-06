Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees toda…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Ex…