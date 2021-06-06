Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Monday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.