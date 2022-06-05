Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.