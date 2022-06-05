Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees toda…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of…