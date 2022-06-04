This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
