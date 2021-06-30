Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.