This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
