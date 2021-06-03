Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Friday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.