This evening in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
- Updated
