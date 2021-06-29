Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.