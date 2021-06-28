Moline's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
