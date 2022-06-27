For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
