Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low around 55F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Monday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest.