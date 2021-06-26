Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.