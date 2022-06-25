 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A short-lived heat wave returns Monday and Tuesday

After several days with daytime highs and nighttime lows near normal, the heat returns to the Quad-City region Monday and Tuesday, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News