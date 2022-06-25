This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
