This evening's outlook for Moline: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch. Saturday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
