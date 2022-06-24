This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
While light rain continues over the Quad Cities, all storms have pushed off to the east and no additional severe weather is expected tonight. Much cooler conditions forecast for Wednesday.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
After several days with daytime highs and nighttime lows near normal, the heat returns to the Quad-City region Monday and Tuesday, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfec…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected…