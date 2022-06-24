Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.