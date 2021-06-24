Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.