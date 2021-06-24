This evening's outlook for Moline: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. You may …
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
It will be a warm day in Moline. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. …
This evening's outlook for Moline: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…