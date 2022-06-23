 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

