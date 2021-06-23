Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.