This evening's outlook for Moline: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
