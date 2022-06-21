This evening in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
Cooling centers in Scott and Rock Island Counties are available for people seeking to escape the heat.
The heat will peak in the western half of the state today, but will get worse in eastern Iowa Tuesday. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, but also a chance for damaging wind and hail.
After several days with daytime highs and nighttime lows near normal, the heat returns to the Quad-City region Monday and Tuesday, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfec…
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…