 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A short-lived heat wave returns Monday and Tuesday

After several days with daytime highs and nighttime lows near normal, the heat returns to the Quad-City region Monday and Tuesday, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News