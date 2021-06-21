Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.