This evening in Moline: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
