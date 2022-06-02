Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
