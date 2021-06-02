Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

