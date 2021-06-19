This evening in Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
