Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.