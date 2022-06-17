This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
For the first 11 days of June, the average daily temperature was 1.3 degrees below normal, with the warmest day reaching 86 degrees on the June 5, and the lowest overnight low reaching 50 degrees on the June 4.
Cooling centers in Scott and Rock Island Counties are available for people seeking to escape the heat.
