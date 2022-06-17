Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.