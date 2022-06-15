Moline's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
