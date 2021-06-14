Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
