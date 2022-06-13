This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
