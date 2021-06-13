Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 31% chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The forecast is c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. T…
Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …