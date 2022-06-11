Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
