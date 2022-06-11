Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.