This evening's outlook for Moline: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
