Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.