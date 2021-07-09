Moline's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Moline will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes …
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 d…
Moline's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…