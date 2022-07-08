Moline's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
