Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Moline will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph.