This evening in Moline: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
