 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News