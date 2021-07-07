Moline's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
