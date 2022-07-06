Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.