Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
