This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
