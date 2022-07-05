Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.