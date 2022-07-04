Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.