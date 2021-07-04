Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.28. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 d…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes …
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. High UV ind…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.