Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.